Trump: Here Are New Key Findings About ‘Russia Collusion’ Media Is Ignoring

In a series of tweets Thursday and Friday, President Trump brought some attention to revelations about “Russia collusion” he suggested the media was deliberately failing to report: The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee said Thursday that after a nearly two-year investigation, they’d found no evidence of “collusion by the Trump campaign and Russia.” While there’s no evidence of collusion, a curious incident related to the investigation has come to light: The Democrat heading up the collusion investigation in the House was caught hanging out with the head of Fusion GPS, the oppo research firm hired by the Democrats that produced the infamous, still “unverified” Steele dossier.

Highly respected Senator Richard Burr, Chairman of Senate Intelligence, said today that, after an almost two year investigation, he saw no evidence of Russia collusion. “We don’t have anything that would suggest there was collusion by the Trump campaign and Russia.” Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2019

Not only did Senator Burr’s Committee find No Collusion by the Trump Campaign and Russia, it’s important because they interviewed 200 witnesses and 300,000 pages of documents, & the Committee has direct access to intelligence information that’s Classified. @GreggJarrett — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2019

Now we find out that Adam Schiff was spending time together in Aspen with Glenn Simpson of GPS Fusion, who wrote the fake and discredited Dossier, even though Simpson was testifying before Schiff. John Solomon of @thehill — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2019

The mainstream media has refused to cover the fact that the head of the VERY important Senate Intelligence Committee, after two years of intensive study and access to Intelligence that only they could get, just stated that they have found NO COLLUSION between “Trump” & Russia…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2019

…It is all a GIANT AND ILLEGAL HOAX, developed long before the election itself, but used as an excuse by the Democrats as to why Crooked Hillary Clinton lost the Election! Someday the Fake News Media will turn honest & report that Donald J. Trump was actually a GREAT Candidate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2019

