 

Trump: Here Are New Key Findings About ‘Russia Collusion’ Media Is Ignoring

Share:

In a series of tweets Thursday and Friday, President Trump brought some attention to revelations about “Russia collusion” he suggested the media was deliberately failing to report: The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee said Thursday that after a nearly two-year investigation, they’d found no evidence of “collusion by the Trump campaign and Russia.” While there’s no evidence of collusion, a curious incident related to the investigation has come to light: The Democrat heading up the collusion investigation in the House was caught hanging out with the head of Fusion GPS, the oppo research firm hired by the Democrats that produced the infamous, still “unverified” Steele dossier.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

“Highly respected Senator Richard Burr, Chairman of Senate Intelligence, said today that, after an almost two year investigation, he saw no evidence of Russia collusion,” Trump tweeted Thursday night, quoting Burr: “We don’t have anything that would suggest there was collusion by the Trump campaign and Russia.”- READ MORE

Share:
Staff