 

WATCH: Acting AG Whitaker Dissects CNN’s Presence At Roger Stone Arrest: ‘Deeply Concerning’

During a Justice Department oversight hearing on Friday, Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker delved into the “deeply concerning” revelation that a team of CNN reporters were somehow present at the early morning FBI raid and arrest of former Trump associate Roger Stone on January 25.

“It was deeply concerning to me as to how CNN found out about that,” Whitaker told the House Judiciary Committee.

CNN, a network often hostile to President Donald Trump, posted “exclusive footage” from Stone’s Ft. Lauderdale residence at around 6:30 a.m. on the Friday morning the 66-year-old was raided by nearly 30 armed FBI agents.- READ MORE

