WATCH: Acting AG Whitaker Dissects CNN’s Presence At Roger Stone Arrest: ‘Deeply Concerning’

During a Justice Department oversight hearing on Friday, Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker delved into the “deeply concerning” revelation that a team of CNN reporters were somehow present at the early morning FBI raid and arrest of former Trump associate Roger Stone on January 25.

Whitaker says he was concerned that a CNN crew was camping out outside Roger Stone's house when he was arrested pic.twitter.com/V3RSmSuzkx — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) February 8, 2019

“It was deeply concerning to me as to how CNN found out about that,” Whitaker told the House Judiciary Committee.

CNN, a network often hostile to President Donald Trump, posted “exclusive footage” from Stone’s Ft. Lauderdale residence at around 6:30 a.m. on the Friday morning the 66-year-old was raided by nearly 30 armed FBI agents.- READ MORE