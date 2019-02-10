WATCH: Ocasio-Cortez Hearing Goes Viral. Here’s What The Video Didn’t Show.

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and her minions in the media clipped a 5-minute video of a House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday which quickly went viral — but excluded a follow-up response that put a damper on Ocasio-Cortez’s pontificating.

The video was retweeted over 350,000 times in under 24 hours and was viewed over 19 million times.

Oh my god. This is just sensational. Please watch and retweet. pic.twitter.com/ackPHwAUce — James Corden (@JKCorden) February 7, 2019

The video conveniently did not include the follow-up response by IFS Chairman Bradley A. Smith, who was asked by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) to correct the record on a line of misleading questioning by Ocasio-Cortez.