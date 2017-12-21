Matt Damon: Why Aren’t We Talking About All Of Us Non-Predators In Hollywood?

Matt Damon is worried that all the #MeToo focus on sexual predators in Hollywood is making people forget about all the non-skeezy pervs in the industry.

In a recent conversation with Business Insider, Damon changed his tactics a bit by trying to refocus the narrative onto the “sh**load” of good guys in the industry, among which he includes himself.

“We’re in this watershed moment, and it’s great, but I think one thing that’s not being talked about is there are a whole sh**load of guys — the preponderance of men I’ve worked with — who don’t do this kind of thing and whose lives aren’t going to be affected,” Damon told Business Insider.

“If I have to sign a sexual-harassment thing, I don’t care, I’ll sign it,” said Damon. “I would have signed it before. I don’t do that, and most of the people I know don’t do that.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *