Trump Hammers Far-Left Climate Activists In Speech, Highlights Their Failed Predictions

President Donald Trump slammed far-left climate activists on Tuesday while speaking at the Davos World Economic Forum where he called on the world to ignore their extreme apocalyptic predictions.

“This is not a time for pessimism; this is a time for optimism,” Trump said. “Fear and doubt is not a good thought process because this is a time for tremendous hope and joy and optimism and action.”

“But to embrace the possibilities of tomorrow, we must reject the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse,” Trump continued. “They are the heirs of yesterday’s foolish fortune-tellers — and I have them and you have them, and we all have them, and they want to see us do badly, but we don’t let that happen. They predicted an overpopulation crisis in the 1960s, mass starvation in the ’70s, and an end of oil in the 1990s. These alarmists always demand the same thing: absolute power to dominate, transform, and control every aspect of our lives.” – READ MORE