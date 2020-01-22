California inmate kills convicted child molester after beating him over the head with cane

An inmate in a central California prison bashed a convicted child molester over the head with a cane last week, inflicting an injury so severe that it later killed him – cutting the man’s life-sentence short, officials said Monday.

David Bobb, 48, was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran. He was convicted in San Diego County for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old.

He and another unidentified inmate were rushed to the hospital with multiple head wounds Thursday after a third prisoner — Jonathan Watson, 41, attacked them both with a walking cane, Fresno’s KSEE/KGPE reported.

Bobb died en route to the hospital, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. The department launched an investigation into the incident. The second man who was attacked remained in critical condition as of Monday. – READ MORE