‘Not My View’: Sanders Apologizes After Campaign Surrogate Calls Biden Corrupt

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) issued an apology to former Vice President Joe Biden after a campaign surrogate called him corrupt.

In an interview with CBS News on Sunday, Sanders apologized and said it is “absolutely not my view” that the former vice president is corrupt.

“It is absolutely not my view that Joe is corrupt in any way. And I’m sorry that that op-ed appeared.”

Sanders’ apology came after one of his surrogates, Zephyr Teachout, penned a scathing op-ed in The Guardian published on Monday that accused the Biden of being corrupt.

“Biden has a big corruption problem,” Teachout wrote, adding, “It looks like ‘Middle Class’ Joe has perfected the art of taking big contributions, then representing his corporate donors at the cost of middle- and working-class Americans.” – READ MORE