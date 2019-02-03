Trump golfs with greats Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus at his Florida club

President Trump said he had a “great morning” golfing with pros Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods Saturday at his private club in Florida.

Trump arrived at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, on Saturday morning after escaping the cold and snow in Washington, D.C. a day earlier.

Trump tweeted a photo of him with the two golf greats smiling on the green.

Great morning at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida with @JackNicklaus and @TigerWoods! pic.twitter.com/mdPN4yvS8e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2019

