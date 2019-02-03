Ralph Northam Got Nearly $2 Million in Donations from Planned Parenthood

Then-gubernatorial Virginia Democrat Candidate Ralph Northam Received Nearly $2 Million In Donations From Planned Parenthood Virginia.

Virginia Gov. Northam received intense backlash after he backed a Virginia bill which would have repealed most of Virginia’s abortion restriction laws and allowed abortion even as a woman is about to give birth. Virginia Democrat Delegate Kathy Tran introduced the measure.

Virginia’s legislature has since tabled the legislation.

At a press conference on Thursday, Northam said that he “does not have any regrets” about his backing of the legislation.

During the gubernatorial campaign, Northam received nearly $2 million on donations from the state Planned Parenthood affiliate, according to the non-partisan Virginia Public Access Project. This serves as the third highest donor to Northam’s 2017 campaign for governor, below DGA Action and the Virginia League of Conservation Voters.

During Northam’s campaign, Planned Parenthood’s Virginia affiliate announced its plan to spend roughly $3 million to elect the Democrat for governor.- READ MORE