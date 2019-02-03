CNN falsely labels Northam as ‘Republican’ during segment on blackface-KKK yearbook photo flap

CNN — the network that promotes the hashtag #FactsFirst — mislabeled embattled Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam as a Republican on Friday during a segment about the Democrat’s apology for his racist 1984 medical school yearbook photo.

The photo showed two men holding beers — one dressed in blackface, the other in a KKK robe — but Northam never made clear which one was him.

The CNN chyron that mistakenly called Northam a Republican aired Friday during “Anderson Cooper 360,” the nightly show hosted by Anderson Cooper. The segment focused on a video in which Northam apologized for the nearly 35-year-old photograph.

Nothing to see here just CNN labeling Ralph Northam a ***Republican*** pic.twitter.com/zTGHqG17JE — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 2, 2019