CNN falsely labels Northam as ‘Republican’ during segment on blackface-KKK yearbook photo flap

CNN — the network that promotes the hashtag #FactsFirst — mislabeled embattled Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam as a Republican on Friday during a segment about the Democrat’s apology for his racist 1984 medical school yearbook photo.
The photo showed two men holding beers — one dressed in blackface, the other in a KKK robe — but Northam never made clear which one was him.
The CNN chyron that mistakenly called Northam a Republican aired Friday during “Anderson Cooper 360,” the nightly show hosted by Anderson Cooper. The segment focused on a video in which Northam apologized for the nearly 35-year-old photograph.
Nothing to see here just CNN labeling Ralph Northam a ***Republican*** pic.twitter.com/zTGHqG17JE
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 2, 2019
“My fellow Virginians, earlier today I released a statement apologizing for behavior in my past that falls far short of the standard you set for me when you elected me to be your governor. I believe you deserve to hear directly from me,” Northam said in a video he posted on Twitter. – READ MORE