TRUMP GOES AFTER JAMES COMEY FOR HURTING THE FBI’S ‘ONCE STELLAR REPUTATION’

President Donald Trump criticized former FBI Director James Comey and several other federal investigators involved in the Russian investigation Saturday for damaging the agency’s reputation.

Why isn’t the FBI giving Andrew McCabe text messages to Judicial Watch or appropriate governmental authorities. FBI said they won’t give up even one (I may have to get involved, DO NOT DESTROY). What are they hiding? McCabe wife took big campaign dollars from Hillary people….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018

…..Will the FBI ever recover it’s once stellar reputation, so badly damaged by Comey, McCabe, Peter S and his lover, the lovely Lisa Page, and other top officials now dismissed or fired? So many of the great men and women of the FBI have been hurt by these clowns and losers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018

Trump thrashed Comey and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on Twitter for using the nearly two-year long probe to tarnish the agency’s image. He also warned the agency not to slow walk public requests for text messages between former investigators Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. – READ MORE

BA judge has ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) to preserve any emails located on former FBI Director James Comey’s personal email account after a government watchdog revealed he used the account to conduct government business.

The order issued Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C., comes in response to a request from the right-leaning group Judicial Watch asking for the records to be preserved for use in possible Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.

“In order to avoid any possible issues later in this litigation, the Court will grant Plaintiffs’ Motion. Defendant is ordered to take all necessary and reasonable steps to ensure that any records that are potentially responsive to either of the Plaintiffs’ FOIA requests located on former Director Comey’s personal e-mail account are preserved,” U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote.

The judge said the DOJ had failed to explain why it was an “undue burden” to preserve records from Comey’s personal account. Judicial Watch has requested that records of meetings between Comey and top Democrats, including former President Obama, be preserved.

The agency “has not explained why this preservation order would prejudice Defendant or cause any undue burden. Indeed, it appears that Defendant is taking steps to ensure the preservation of these records already,” she wrote. – READ MORE

