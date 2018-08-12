Harley owners plan boycott after some manufacturing moves overseas

Some Harley-Davidson motorcycle owners say they will abandon the company if it goes through with plans to shift some production overseas.

Several owners who spoke to The New York Times at a recent rally in South Dakota, said they planned to stop purchasing bikes from the Wisconsin-based brand as a result of the company’s announcement to move some of its production out of the U.S.

The decision, announced in late June, was prompted by retaliatory tariffs on motorcycles from the European Union following President Trump‘s decision to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum on the EU and other longtime U.S. allies.

“I’m riding my last Harley,” 67-year-old biker Gary Rathbun told the Times. “It was American made, and that’s why we stood behind them.” – READ MORE

