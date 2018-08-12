FLORIDA DEMOCRAT KEEPS CALLING THE COPS ON REPORTERS SHE DOESN’T LIKE

Florida state Sen. Daphne Campbell, a Democrat who is running for re-election in state’s 38th District, called police on Thursday to report Miami Herald reporter Sarah Blaskey.

The Miami Herald reported: A responding North Miami Beach officer who declined to give his name explained that police had been called by Campbell about threats made by a woman in a floral dress — a clear reference to the attire of Herald reporter Sarah Blaskey.

The same day that Campbell called police on Blaskey, Rise News published a police reportfrom the Miami Shores Police Department detailing a similar incident that took place in May.

According to that report, Campbell called police to report Rise News publisher Rich Robinson for filming her at a public event in a public place. Police also declined to arrest Robinson. – READ MORE

Democratic Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney of New York did not hold back his disdain for President Donald Trump or his supporters when he called them “a**holes” and shouted that he does not “give a f***” what Trump fans say.

The Washington Free Beacon reports that he was responding to a question from a reporter at a townhall stop while on the campaign trail to become New York’s Attorney General. He was asked a question about a recent campaign ad where he called Trump fans “home invaders” and said he would use a baseball to defend himself against them.

When the reporter asked if Trump supporters might take issue with his harsh rhetoric, Maloney said he didn’t care.

“I don’t give a f*** what the Trump fans say,” he replied. “That’s not what this is about. This is about speaking from the heart. About a family I’ve built for 25 years that’s in the crosshairs of these a**holes. And doing something about it.”

Maloney continued: “It feels like the people who are fueled by hate, demagoguery and anger have their s*** together, and those of us who want to talk about love and hope and inclusion have been hiding in the shadows.”” – READ MORE

