Trump Gives Dems an Ultimatum: Pass an Immigration Plan or Watch the GOP Do It After Sweeping the Election

President Donald Trump warned Democrats that if they don’t help him pass new immigration laws, they might be watching a new Republican majority pass them after the 2020 election.

During an address at the White House, Trump outlined his plan to overhaul the immigration system in the United States.

Trump proposed securing the border and changing U.S. immigration policy to a merit-based system instead of a family-based system, along with other major changes to the immigration laws in the U.S.

His message to Democrats was clear: get to work on new immigration laws or get prepared to lose re-election. – READ MORE