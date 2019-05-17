Trevor Noah: Trump is the first president to ‘actually deliver’ on campaign promises

“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday night and offered some rare praise for President Trump for being the first president to “actually deliver” on his campaign promises.

Noah, 35, began by knocking critics who claimed he wasn’t “angry enough” when he first took over “The Daily Show” in 2015 from Jon Stewart.

“We’re always angry about something. If there’s nothing important to be angry about, we’ll find something dumb to be angry about,” Kimmel said in agreement. “Somebody will put pineapple on a pizza and we’ll lose our minds.”

"Then when Donald Trump was elected and then proceeded to do what he had promised, ironically, right?" Noah continued. "Because it's funny that Donald Trump would be the first presidential candidate to actually deliver. Hate him or love him, hate him or love him, he's doing the things he said he was going to do."