Gene Simmons of KISS Gives Emotional Tribute to America During Pentagon Visit

Gene Simmons, bassist and co-lead singer for the rock band KISS, made news when he visited the Pentagon on Thursday as part of an initiative to connect the American public to the United States military.

But it was his emotional remarks about what America meant to him and his late mother that were remarkable.

“I’m a proud son of a concentration camp survivor of Nazi Germany. My mother was 14 when she was in the camps. I’m measuring my words because I’m about to break up again –,” he said, striking the podium.

“My mother just passed at 93. But if Americans could see and hear my mother talk about America, they would understand,” he said.

He shared what it was like when he first came to America as a child from Israel, not speaking a lot of English. He said his mother worked six days a week, and in the evenings, they would watch the news together. – READ MORE