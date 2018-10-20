Trump Gets Yuuuge: Joint Rally For Ted Cruz Forced To Move To 19,000-Seat NBA Arena

President Trump is set to headline a rally with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz next week. But tickets went within minutes and the demand was still so high that the rally had to be moved to a much larger venue

At first, the rally was planned for the 8,000-seat NRG Arena. But Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, said Thursday that the rally has been moved to the Toyota Center, home of the NBA’s Houston Rockets. That venue holds up to 19,000 people.

“Response for tickets to #MAGA rally #Houston Mon 10/22 has been HUGE and unprecedented! This will be an epic rally, so we’re moving to @ToyotaCenter. Want to make sure everyone coming knows the venue changed!” Parscale wrote on Twitter.

Some had mocked Trump’s choice of NRG Arena after the president in August vowed to hold a rally at “the biggest stadium in Texas we can find.” – READ MORE