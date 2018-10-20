Democratic Senator Brown Accused Of Sexual Misconduct In ’80s, Calls It ‘Character Assassination’

This sounds vaguely familiar.

In what Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio is decrying as nothing less than “character assassination,” Republican senate candidate Rep. Jim Renacci’s campaign issued a news release late Thursday detailing the unsubstantiated allegations of an unnamed woman who said that Brown made an “an unexpected, uninvited, unwanted, and sudden advance” on her, “roughly pushing her up against a wall” in the late-1980s.

The Renacci campaign news release features a statement from attorney Laura Mills, who is a supporter and former business partner of the congressman, who said she was put into contact with the unnamed accuser by a friend. Like the accusations against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the allegation against Brown includes no date, location, or corroborating evidence. And, like, the first allegations against Kavanaugh, the accuser is described as “very credible” and a “professional woman.” – READ MORE