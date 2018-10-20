    True Pundit

    Politics

    Former White House Official Teases CNN’s Acosta. Acosta Responds: ‘F**k You.’

    Posted on by
    Share:

    CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta does not like to be teased, not even a little bit.

    On Thursday, a former White House official mildly teased the left-wing provocateur in a tweet which led to Acosta snapping back in a private message, telling the former official: “F**k you.”

    Justin Caporale, a former official for First Lady Melania Trump, teased Acosta in a tweet that said, “Dear Diary,” a term that is commonly used on Twitter to tease Acosta over his tweets since they usually sound like whining.

    Acosta responded by sending Caporale a direct message, saying: F**k you.”- READ MORE

     

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: