Trump Gains Unexpected Ally in MS-13 ‘Animals’ Debate: ‘They’re Mulling, Killing, and Raping People”

As President Donald Trump takes heat from the media for referring to MS-13 members as “animals,” a surprising person came to his defense: Chuck Todd.

Appearing on the “Bernie & Sid Show” on WABC Radio in New York on Friday, Todd was asked about the president’s remark, and he made it clear he thinks it’s completely acceptable to call the violent gang members “animals.”

“A lot of people have called violent anybody animals,” he said. “Anybody who is a violent criminal in my book can get called an animal. They’re mulling, killing, and raping people. I don’t care where they are from.”

NBC’s “Meet the Press” host took his defense of President Trump even further by pointing out that media criticism on this topic will only damage their credibility.

“This is where I think that my colleagues do us all harm,” Todd said. “You know, cover this legitimately. There is plenty of legitimate stuff to ding him on, if you think he deserves to be dinged on. Just be careful, don’t be sloppy about it.” – READ MORE

