Top Intel Dem warns Republicans: Don’t try to out FBI source

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) warned Republican lawmakers on Friday not to expose the identity of top-secret FBI informant, saying that to do so would be “irresponsible” — and potentially illegal.

“It would be at best irresponsible, and at worst potentially illegal, for members of Congress to use their positions to learn the identity of an FBI source for the purpose of undermining the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in our election,” Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement.

“Anyone who is entrusted with our nation’s highest secrets should act with the gravity and seriousness of purpose that knowledge deserves,” he added.

Warner’s comments come as some GOP lawmakers and allies of President Trump seize on reports of an embedded FBI informant, who fed investigators information about possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. – READ MORE

