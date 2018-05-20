Trump ready to side with Devin Nunes on push for Russia inquiry docs from DOJ, says Rudy Giuliani

President Trump believes Congress should secure the release of classified information regarding special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation from the Justice Department, according to Trump’s laywer, Rudy Giuliani.

Earlier this month, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., subpoenaed the Justice Department after the agency did not respond to a classified letter he sent late last month regarding Mueller’s inquiry. The subpoena reportedly demanded documents related to a U.S. citizen who contributed to the probe. However, the Justice Department — backed by the White House — withheld the documents and told Nunes in a follow-up letter that turning over the requested information would be a risk to national security.

However, Giualini suggested there might soon be a change, according to an interview with the Washington Post published Thursday evening.

“It’s ridiculous,” Giuliani said. “You guys in the press should have them. I don’t know why the current attorney general and the current director of the FBI want to protect a bunch of renegades that might amount to 20 people at most within the FBI.”

So far, instead of obtaining the information he seeks, Nunes, along with Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., received a classified briefing, which they characterized as being “productive” and came with the promise of follow-up meetings. “What we’re trying to figure out are what methods the FBI and DOJ used to investigate and open a counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign,” Nunes said, according to the Post. – READ MORE

