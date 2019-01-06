Trump freezes raises for Pence and Cabinet amid shutdown

The White House has frozen pay for Vice President Mike Pence and members of President Trump’s Cabinet as the 14th day of the government partial shutdown was coming to a close.

Top officials, which included secretaries and deputy secretaries, were set to get salary raises of roughly $10,000 that would begin to take effect Saturday because no legislation was passed to halt a pay cap set to expire Jan. 5. The White House announced Friday that it would freeze the raises shortly after Trump was asked about it by reporters earlier in the day.

Pence’s salary was set to rise from $230,700 to $243,500, and Cabinet secretaries who made $199,700 were set to receive an increase to $210,700. The Washington Post was first to bring attention to the planned salary increases. – READ MORE