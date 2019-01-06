Pelosi Responds to Black Lives Matter Question: ‘I Think That All Lives Matter’ (VIDEO)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said that she believes “all lives matter” in response to a question Friday about the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

At a town hall that aired Friday night on MSNBC, Pelosi responded to a question from an African American Trinity College student about the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Do you support the Black Lives Matter movement?” the student asked.

“Well, I support the recognition that Black Lives Matter for sure and I have incorporated that in many of my statements,” Pelosi said. “I think that all lives matter, yes, but it has—we really have to redress past grievances in terms of how we have addressed the African-American community.”- READ MORE