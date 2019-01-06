 

Jim Carrey Art Shows ‘Devolution’ of Trump Supporters from Humans to Apes

Share:

Left-wing Actor And Comedian Jim Carrey Shared His Latest Politically Charged Artwork, Suggesting That Trump Supporters Were On The Verge Of Devolving From Humans Into Apes Rather Than The Other Way Round.

“Let’s remember this year that according to very sound scientific evidence, human beings evolved from apes and not the other way around,” Jim Carrey wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a drawing of an ape wearing a red hat devolving into his historic primal state.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump keep the Government closed until he gets the wall? ----->

The artwork is the latest in a series of offensive depictions by the 56-year-old, which typically target President Donald Trump and Republican voters. Last month, Carrey attacked Trump supporters as “loyal zombies” waiting on him to build a wall across the U.S. Mexico border. – READ MORE

Share:
Staff

No Newer Articles
No Comments Yet

Comments are closed