Trump Floats Pulling ICE From California

President Donald Trump said Thursday he would consider ordering a withdrawal of immigration enforcement agents from California, leaving the state’s pro-sanctuary officials to “figure it out for themselves.”

California became a sanctuary state at the beginning of the year thanks to a wide-ranging law that prevents police from asking people about their immigration status or participating in most federal immigration enforcement actions.

“Frankly, it’s a disgrace, the sanctuary city situation, the protection of these horrible criminals,” Trump told reporters. “If we ever pulled our ICE out, if we ever said ‘Hey, let California alone, let them figure it out for themselves,’ in two months they’d be begging for us to come back, they would be begging.”

“And you know what, I’m thinking about doing it,” he added. – READ MORE

