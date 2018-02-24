SHOCK: Grand Jury Indicts Missouri Governor Eric Greitens On Felony Charges

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Missouri Governor Eric Greitens in St. Louis on felony invasion of privacy charges stemming from a recently-revealed affair that is alleged to have taken place in 2015.

The charges come after an investigation was launched last month amid allegations that Greitens”threatened to release a nude photograph of the woman, taken while she was blindfolded and her hands were bound, if she ever spoke publicly about the affair,” The Kansas City Star reports.

The Star reports that officials have confirmed that Greitens was taken into custody and booked at St. Louis Justice Center on Thursday. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *