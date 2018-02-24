Politics
SHOCK: Grand Jury Indicts Missouri Governor Eric Greitens On Felony Charges
On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Missouri Governor Eric Greitens in St. Louis on felony invasion of privacy charges stemming from a recently-revealed affair that is alleged to have taken place in 2015.
The charges come after an investigation was launched last month amid allegations that Greitens”threatened to release a nude photograph of the woman, taken while she was blindfolded and her hands were bound, if she ever spoke publicly about the affair,” The Kansas City Star reports.
The Star reports that officials have confirmed that Greitens was taken into custody and booked at St. Louis Justice Center on Thursday. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Missouri Governor Eric Greitens in St. Louis on felony invasion of privacy charges stemming from a recently-revealed affair that is alleged to have taken place in 2015.