WATCH: CNN Legal Analyst Lies About Trump’s Proposal To Arm Teachers

On Wednesday, CNN “legal analyst” Jeffrey Toobin decided to attack the idea of giving school teachers guns by lying about President Trump’s position.

Trump said Wednesday one idea to help mitigate school shootings would be to give 20% of teachers guns. He said, “So let’s say you had 20 percent of your teaching force, because that’s pretty much the number. If you had a teacher who was adept at firearms they could very well end the attack very quickly.”

Toobin decided to use his own hysteria and hyperbole to exaggerate what Trump had said, asserting that Trump had said to arm every school teacher with a gun. – READ MORE

