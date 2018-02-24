Trump floats bonuses for teachers who carry guns

President Trump on Thursday floated the possibility of paying teachers a “bonus” to carry concealed firearms, stressing the importance of school security even as he calls for strengthening gun laws in the wake of the Parkland mass shooting.

The president, earlier in the day, had tweeted that arming “20% of teachers” would help stop a “savage sicko” trying to open fire at a school. He elaborated on the idea Thursday afternoon during a White House listening session focused on school safety with local officials.

He said only those with “aptitude” should be carrying weapons, and pitched an incentive program.

“What I’d recommend doing is the people that do carry, we give them a bonus, we give them a little bit of a bonus,” Trump said.

He again said that if 20 percent of teachers had guns, “you won’t have these shootings, because these people are cowards.” – READ MORE

