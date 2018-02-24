Sheriff Clarke: Soros Behind The Latest Gun Control Push

Sheriff David Clarke Jr. has set his sights on leftist foreign interloper George Soros, insinuating Wednesday that the billionaire mogul is the phantom menace behind the latest gun control push following the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

In a tweet, Sheriff Clarke said that the latest demonstrations and hard activism against the Second Amendment, which will involve a full march on Washington next month, have “George Soros’ fingerprints all over it.”

The well ORGANIZED effort by Florida school students demanding gun control has GEORGE SOROS’ FINGERPRINTS all over it. It is similar to how he hijacked and exploited black people’s emotion regarding police use of force incidents into the COP HATING Black Lives Matter movement. pic.twitter.com/XDZ3bcwF6F — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) February 20, 2018

“The well ORGANIZED effort by Florida school students demanding gun control has GEORGE SOROS’ FINGERPRINTS all over it,” Clarke said in the tweet. “It is similar to how he hijacked and exploited black people’s emotion regarding police use of force incidents into the COP HATING Black Lives Matter movement.” – READ MORE

