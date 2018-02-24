Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Admits Employing Reporter Accused of Domestic Violence a ‘Horrible Mistake’

Dallas Maverick’s owner Mark Cuban accepts blame for employing a man accused of domestic violence, calling it a “horrible mistake.”

The NBA owner said it was a “horrible mistake in hindsight” to continue employing Mavs.com reporter Earl K. Snead even after two accusations of domestic violence, one involving another Mavericks employee.

Cuban made the admission in an interview with ESPN after Sports Illustrated magazine released an expose on the sexist atmosphere in the Mavericks’ operations.

“I want to be clear: I’m not putting the blame on anybody else,” Cuban said. “It came down to my final decision that I made.” – READ MORE

