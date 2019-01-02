Trump fires back at McChrystal: ‘Known for big, dumb mouth’

President Trump on Tuesday lashed out at retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal with a string of personal attacks after the former leader of U.S. operations in Afghanistan called the president “immoral” and dishonest.

The president said former President Obama fired McChrystal “like a dog” while quoting a tweet from Fox News host Laura Ingraham that shared a post from a conservative website founded by her that recapped McChrystal’s weekend comments.

” ‘General’ McChrystal got fired like a dog by Obama. Last assignment a total bust. Known for big, dumb mouth. Hillary lover!” Trump tweeted on New Year’s Day.

“General” McChrystal got fired like a dog by Obama. Last assignment a total bust. Known for big, dumb mouth. Hillary lover! https://t.co/RzOkeHl3KV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

The retired four-star Army general said on ABC’s “This Week” that he would not work for the Trump administration if asked, citing the president’s dishonesty. – READ MORE