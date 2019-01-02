Andrew Cuomo pardons 22 immigrants while ripping Trump’s ‘obsession’ with border security

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo granted clemency to 29 people on Monday, including immigrants who are facing deportation.

In a New Year’s Eve, statement, the Democrat took a shot at President Trump for the partial government shutdown, which stems from an impasse over border security funding.

“While President Trump shuts down the federal government over his obsession with keeping immigrants out, New York stands strong in our support for immigrant communities,” Cuomo said. “These actions will help keep immigrant families together and take a critical step toward a more just, more fair and more compassionate New York.”

Twenty-two of the individuals who received pardons were immigrants who, because of convictions mainly related to drug crimes, could have been deported. – READ MORE