Mark Zuckerberg’s 2019 Resolution: More Political Censorship on Facebook

Facebook Founder And Ceo Mark Zuckerberg Promised To Better Prevent “election Interference” And “the Spread Of Hate Speech” — Neglecting To Define Either Term — In A Blog Posted On His Company’s Platform.

Zuckerberg repeated his previous calls to suppress “sensationalism and misinformation” and to “remove content related to terrorism,” terms he did not define. He also committed to promoting “news from trusted sources,” which he did not list.

“We’ve partnered with fact-checkers in countries around the world to identify misinformation and reduce its distribution,” wrote Zuckerberg. He did not list the “fact-checkers” Facebook partnered with or explain the methodology behind their selections.

Zuckerberg opted against making any mention of free speech, expression, or the First Amendment in his post.

A set of Facebook’s internal guidelines for political censorship — 1,400 pages in length — was leaked this week. – READ MORE