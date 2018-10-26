Trump Fires Back At CNN’s Zucker, Says MEDIA Is Stoking National Anger

President Donald Trump had harsh words in response to a statement from CNN’s Jeff Zucker, essentially blaming the President’s “rhetoric” for fanning the flames of political violence and inspiring whomever sent a series of suspicious devices to prominent Democrats.

Trump took to Twitter to blame the media — not the White House — for stoking political acrimony. ”

“A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News,” Trump tweeted. “It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description.”

The president also refused to accept CNN’s plea that he apologize for using dangerous “rhetoric” in his public speeches. Trump earlier denounced the attacks as “despicable acts” of “political violence,” according to the New York Post. – READ MORE