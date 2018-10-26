DeSantis: Florida Will Have Sanctuary Cities if Gillum Becomes Governor

Florida Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Rep. Ron Desantis (R-fl) Warned Floridians On Wednesday Evening That Sanctuary Cities Will Pop Up Across Florida And Illegal Immigrant Child Molesters Will Be Allowed Back On The Streets If Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum (D) Becomes The State’s Next Governor.

During their second gubernatorial debate, DeSantis, addressing Gillum’s remarks that there are no official sanctuary cities in Florida, said “that’s going to change if he’s governor. He’ll support sanctuary cities.”

Gillum, who ran on a platform of abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and impeaching President Donald Trump, and DeSantis are in a tight battle down the homestretch, with Gillum having slight leads in recent polls.

“He said he will not cooperate with Donald Trump’s ICE, and that to me is absolutely outrageous,” DeSantis said of Gillum. “He hates Trump so much, he’s political posturing. If we have a criminal illegal that serves a prison sentence and there’s an ICE detainer on that individual so we can get them in federal custody and send them home, Andrew won’t commit to cooperating.” – READ MORE