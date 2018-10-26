    True Pundit

    Politics Uncategorized

    CNN Chyron: Mail Bomb Recipients Are ‘Trump’s Targets’

    A Cnn Chyron Aired Thursday Said Democrats Who Received Mail Bombs This Week Are “trump’s Targets” — Hours After An Anchor Insisted “no One’s Blaming The President.”

    “Manhunt For Serial Bomber Going After Trump’s Targets” read the CNN chyron at about 1:13 PM. This came after another chyron that also referred to those targeted as “Trump Targets.”

    CNN’s Wolf Blitzer ended the segment by saying, “The one common thread between all of these bombs–all of those who are being targeted are President Trump’s frequent punching bags.”- READ MORE

