CNN Chyron: Mail Bomb Recipients Are ‘Trump’s Targets’

“Manhunt For Serial Bomber Going After Trump’s Targets” read the CNN chyron at about 1:13 PM. This came after another chyron that also referred to those targeted as “Trump Targets.”

CNN found a way to make things worse. pic.twitter.com/H07VkIkTrQ — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) October 25, 2018

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer ended the segment by saying, “The one common thread between all of these bombs–all of those who are being targeted are President Trump’s frequent punching bags.”- READ MORE