Trump: FBI, DOJ ‘Politicized Sacred Investigative Process in Favor of Democrats’

President Donald Trump accused top leadership of politicizing the FBI and the Justice Department but signaled support for the “rank and file” agents.

“The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans – something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Rank & File are great people!”

“You had Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party try to hide the fact that they gave money to GPS Fusion to create a Dossier which was used by their allies in the Obama Administration to convince a Court misleadingly, by all accounts, to spy on the Trump Team.” Tom Fitton, JW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2018

Trump also quoted Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton, who claimed that the Democrats used the Fusion GPS dossier to convince the Obama administration to spy on the Trump campaign. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump said Saturday that the controversial memo written by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and other GOP lawmakers “totally vindicates” him — a judgment shared by few but his staunchest defenders.

This memo totally vindicates “Trump” in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on. Their was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead). This is an American disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2018

“This memo totally vindicates “Trump” in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Their [sic] was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead).”

Rasmussen just announced that my approval rating jumped to 49%, a far better number than I had in winning the Election, and higher than certain “sacred cows.” Other Trump polls are way up also. So why does the media refuse to write this? Oh well, someday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2018

Trump also touted a Rasmussen poll showing his approval rating had climbed to 49 percent, which he called “a far better number than I had in winning the Election, and higher than certain “sacred cows.” Other Trump polls are way up also. So why does the media refuse to write this? Oh well, someday!” – READ MORE

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) just made the significance of the FISA memo that was released Friday crystal clear, and it only took him about one minute.

The Florida congressman told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner that he’s been “waiting a long time to stitch together” this “fact pattern.” – READ MORE

You can read it here. A full copy of the report is also embedded below.

The Steele dossier formed an essential part of the initial and all three renewal FISA applications against Carter Page.

Andrew McCabe confirmed that no FISA warrant would have been sought from the FISA Court without the Steele dossier information.

House Intel memo key point: The FBI’s Andrew McCabe confirmed to the committee that no FISA warrant would have been sought from the FISA Court without the Steele dossier information. Story posting soon. — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 2, 2018

W/out dossier, there would’ve been no FISA warrant. Was admitted under oath by McCabe. DOJ/FBI already knew dossier’s source was unreliable & shouldn’t be used, but filed applic w/it anyways. Waited until after to fire Steele. Then applied for extensions on warrant anyways. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 2, 2018

The political origins of the Steele dossier were known to senior DOJ and FBI officials, but excluded from the FISA applications. – READ MORE