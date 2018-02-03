Russia building a ‘doomsday’ torpedo, leaked Pentagon report draft says

As the Trump administration plans new U.S. nuclear firepower, leaked Pentagon documents reveal that Russia is building and developing a nuclear torpedo that would leave a country’s coastline uninhabitable for years. It’s been called a “doomsday” torpedo.

According to a report in Popular Mechanics, the weapon was cited in a leaked draft of the forthcoming Nuclear Posture Review. It’s known as Kanyon to the Pentagon and “Ocean Multipurpose System Status-6” to Russia. The torpedo is part of Russia’s underwater nuclear arsenal according to the draft Review.

Washington Free Beacon was the first to report of its existence in September 2015. The torpedo was also mentioned on Russian television in November of that year.

The Pentagon’s new Nuclear Posture Review will be rolled out on Friday. It is the first review of its kind since 2010 and is among several studies of security strategy undertaken since Trump took office. – READ MORE

Shocking footage released by the Pentagon shows a Russian fighter jet buzzing past a U.S. Navy spy plane flying through international airspace.

The footage shows a Russian Su-27 jet flying within five feet of the EP-3 Aries aircraft as the planes were flying in international airspace over the Black Sea.

Footage of the incident has already attracted more than 1.5 million views on YouTube:

“This interaction was determined to be unsafe due to the Su-27’s closing to within five feet and crossing directly through the EP-3’s flight path, causing the EP-3 to fly through the Su-27’s jet wash,” the Navy’s 6th Fleet said in a statement. – READ MORE

The Washington Free Beacon reported on the sobering glimpse at the vulnerable reality outlined in the J-2 study, namely that “China and Russia will be capable of severely disrupting or destroying U.S. satellites in low-earth orbit” within the next few years, possibly as soon as 2020.

Both China and Russia are currently developing or fine-tuning an array of anti-satellite weapons to potentially be used in the future against U.S. assets in space.

Those weapons include: ground- and air-launched missiles, cyber attacks, high-tech lasers and energy beams, electronic signal jammers, electromagnetic pulses and even small, maneuverable satellites of their own that can be directed to attack and/or destroy U.S. satellites.

The warning from the Pentagon’s J-2 bore a remarkable similarity to warnings issued by Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats in congressional testimony in May of 2017.

“We assess that Russia and China perceive a need to offset any U.S. military advantage derived from military, civil, or commercial space systems and are increasingly considering attacks against satellite systems as part of their future warfare doctrine,” Coats stated. – READ MORE