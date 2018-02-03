Former Trump Advisor To Reporter: ‘Print Out My Statement’ And ‘Shove It Up Your Tight Liberal Ass’

Ex-Congressman Michael Grimm, who’s running for his old job carrying President Trump’s “drain the swamp” torch, got a pretty sweet deal from one of the swamp’s biggest lobbying firms, records show.

Grimm, who stepped down in 2014 after pleading guilty to tax fraud charges, owed the lobbyist law firm of Squire Patton Boggs $421,788 as of last summer.

Last fall Grimm’s spokesman, Michael Caputo, told the Daily News the entire debt had been paid off in a “confidential settlement” that would be revealed in the next campaign disclosure report.

The report was filed late Wednesday and showed that Grimm had paid the firm Sept. 19 — but not anywhere near $421,000. The payment listed was $25,000.

“There is no discrepancy with FEC regulations and the settlement between Squire Patton Boggs and Mr. Grimm’s defunct campaign committee will be and can only be submitted to the FEC for routine approval once the committee is terminated, which will likely be no later than the March 31 filing deadline,” he wrote in response to News questions. (NY DAILY NEWS)

A former Trump advisor and spokesman for former Rep. Micheal Grimm of New York told a reporter Friday exactly where he could shove his statement.

“Please print out my statement, roll it into a little ball, and shove it up your tight liberal ass, Greg. Reporters like you are why Donald Trump won,” Caputo told reporters. (DAILY CALLER)

