It’s that time of year again — where the spooky decorations and pumpkins make their debut at the White House.

President Donald Trump, along with U.S. first lady Melania Trump, hosted their Halloween trick-or-treat at “The People’s House” on Monday.

The Trump’s kicked off the event by walking out to the “The Addams Family” song, to meet the hundreds of people waiting for them.

The president and first lady welcomed military families and students in elementary school to the White House. – READ MORE