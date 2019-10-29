George Conway urges officials to ‘just stop’ defending Trump, says he ‘belongs’ in prison

George Conway, attorney and husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, launched into another tirade against President Trump on Tuesday, urging public officials and others to “just stop” defending the president and saying he “belongs” in prison.

“To the members of Congress, public officials, and talking heads still defending @realDonaldTrump: Just stop,” he tweeted. “Especially the lying. He has no defense. Don’t go down with him in history in disgrace. The sooner we get this over with and he’s gone, the better off everyone will be.”

To the members of Congress, public officials, and talking heads still defending @realDonaldTrump: Just stop. Especially the lying. He has no defense. Don’t go down with him in history in disgrace. The sooner we get this over with and he’s gone, the better off everyone will be. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 29, 2019

Absolutely he will. And it’s where he belongs. https://t.co/nMlsh9RbaQ — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 29, 2019

Responding to a tweet predicting that Trump will end up in prison, Conway added: “Absolutely he will. And it’s where he belongs.”

Separately, regarding the recent boos Trump received at a World Series baseball game, where the crowd yelled “lock him up,” Conway described the chant as appropriate. – READ MORE