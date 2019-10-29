MSNBC Guest: Katie Hill ‘Tragedy’ Proves Women, Dems Are Treated Differently (VIDEO)

Daily Beast columnist Margaret Carlson on Monday said Rep. Katie Hill’s (D. Calif.) resignation after allegations of sexual impropriety proves that women and Democrats are treated differently in Congress.

“I think there’s a double-double standard on the Hill,” Carlson said on MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports. “One is that women are treated more strictly than a man. And Democrats are following the strictures of the Ethics Committee and others on sexual misconduct more strongly than Republicans are.”

Carlson and fellow guest WBUR Washington correspondent Kimberly Atkins then lamented the “tragedy” of Hill, who has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a member of her campaign staff, in addition to having an affair with her legislative director. Carlson compared Hill’s “sacrifice” to that of former senator Al Franken (D., Minn.), who resigned after a string of sexual misconduct allegations. – READ MORE