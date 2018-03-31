True Pundit

Trump: ‘Fake Washington Post’ is ‘lobbyist’ for Amazon; Bezos Running a ‘Scam’

Posted on by
President Trump on Saturday claimed hammered Jeff Bezos and The Washington Post.

Trump made the claim during a pair of tweets railing against Amazon, whose owner Jeff Bezos the president has repeatedly criticized. Earlier this week, Trump also hit Amazon for “putting many thousands of retailers out of business.”

“The Failing N.Y. Times reports that ‘the size of the company’s lobbying staff has ballooned,’ and that does not include the Fake Washington Post, which is used as a ‘lobbyist’ and should so REGISTER,” Trump tweeted Saturday.

Trump claims Washington Post is 'lobbyist' for Amazon
