VIDEO: FOX NEWS SUSPENDS LAURA INGRAHAM?

Sounds like gutless FOX News just suspended Laura Ingraham.

She announced Friday a previously unannounced hiatus from the news network.

This actually sounds like the “new” FOX since Roger Ailes’ death.

The old FOX — the network with a spine — died when he died.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1