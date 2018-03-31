It’s Official: Laura Ingraham Stepping Down from TV Show, FOX News Replacing with “great lineup of guest hosts”

The war of words between Fox News talk show host Laura Ingraham and Parkland survivor David Hogg has taken one combatant out of the ring — albeit for what initially appears to be just one week.

Sounds like gutless FOX News just suspended Laura Ingraham.

So … it’s not permanent. Yet.

Guests hosts on short notice? Is Ingraham done at FOX?

Amid backlash after publicly ridiculing 17-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas senior Hogg on his college rejections, Ingraham announced Friday that she was stepping down from her TV show for a week following Easter.

A dozen advertisers already pulled ads from “The Ingraham Angle” this week after she made fun of the student activist. Among them: Liberty Mutual Insurance, Office Depot, Nestle, Joseph A. Banks, Expedia, Hulu, Johnson & Johnson, Nutrish pet foods, TripAdvisor, Wayfair, Jenny Craig and the Atlantis Paradise Island resort, USA Today reports.

She announced Friday a previously unannounced hiatus from the news network.

But will she be back?

This actually sounds like the “new” FOX since Roger Ailes’ death.

The old FOX — the network with a spine — died when he died.

