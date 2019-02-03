Trump facing revived chatter of possible GOP primary challenge

Talk of a possible Republican primary challenge to President Trump is kicking up once again, as the president grapples with the fallout from the partial government shutdown and other political turbulence.

Those who might challenge Trump remain, as they ever were, decided underdogs who would have to face off against not only a hard-charging president but the entire Republican Party infrastructure. None would be as well-known as Trump.

But from the party’s ideological center, a handful of Republicans are sending signals that they’re taking a possible primary run seriously.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld is headed to New Hampshire in two weeks to headline “Politics and Eggs,” a must-stop for White House hopefuls.

A source close to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan told Fox News that Hogan, “more than others, is really taking it seriously.”

And an email this week by former Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s political group reminded supporters that “many have suggested Gov. Kasich should run, and he is keeping all of his options on the table.” – READ MORE