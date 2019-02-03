WATCH: CNN Hosts Devastated As Another Russia Scoop Collapses

Show hosts and analysts alike were in a panic over at CNN Thursday evening, as all present struggled to spin a new development in the ongoing Trump/Russia saga that dealt a death blow to one of their pet narratives.

According to CNN’s own reporting citing multiple Senate investigators as sources, neither of the two phone calls to blocked numbers that Donald Trump Jr. made back in June of 2016 were to his father.

For those who haven’t obsessively kept track of every new development in the Russia collusion saga, here’s some context explaining why that revelation was significant (click “expand):