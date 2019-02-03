WATCH: CNN Hosts Devastated As Another Russia Scoop Collapses

Show hosts and analysts alike were in a panic over at CNN Thursday evening, as all present struggled to spin a new development in the ongoing Trump/Russia saga that dealt a death blow to one of their pet narratives.
According to CNN’s own reporting citing multiple Senate investigators as sources, neither of the two phone calls to blocked numbers that Donald Trump Jr. made back in June of 2016 were to his father.
For those who haven’t obsessively kept track of every new development in the Russia collusion saga, here’s some context explaining why that revelation was significant (click “expand):
Donald Trump Jr.’s phone records included calls with two blocked numbers that were made three days before he met with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya in Trump Tower during June of 2016. Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee made quite a fuss about those phone calls after Trump Jr.’s private testimony in 2018.
In May of that year, Democrats on that committee argued in a reportthat if either of those conversations had been with then-candidate Donald Trump, that might help establish that Trump Jr. had informed his father about the 2016 meeting before it took place. That would have been a problem for Trump his son, as both had repeatedly insisted that then-candidate Trump had not known about the meeting until after it had taken place.
Back when the existence of these phone calls was first made known, CNN analysts spent a full day speculating about the disaster that would ensue for the Trump administration, if it turned out that one of those blocked numbers had been Donald Trump’s.– READ MORE