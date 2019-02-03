Ralph Northam’s resignation demanded amid yearbook controversy: ‘This behavior was racist and unconscionable’

Calls for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to resign poured in Friday night after the Democrat apologized for appearing in a “racist and offensive” photo from his medical school 1984 yearbook page.

Northam admitted to being one of the people in the controversial photo, which showed a man in blackface and another in a KKK robe, both holding a can of beer. It was not clear which costume Northam was wearing, and the identity of the second individual was not known.

“Earlier today, a website published a photograph of me from my 1984 medical school yearbook in a costume that is clearly racist and offensive,” Northam said in a statement. “I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now.”

Fox News obtained a copy of the 1984 yearbook page from the Eastern Virginia Medical School library, the year the governor graduated from the school. The Virginian-Pilot, the Washington Post and the Richmond Times-Dispatch also reported they independently confirmed the authenticity of the page.

Politicians and officials on both sides of the aisle said Northam should step down from his position, including presidential hopefuls Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Julian Castro, who served in the Obama administration.

Leaders are called to a higher standard, and the stain of racism should have no place in the halls of government. The Governor of Virginia should step aside so the public can heal and move forward together. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 2, 2019

It doesn’t matter if he is a Republican or a Democrat. This behavior was racist and unconscionable. Governor Northam should resign. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) February 2, 2019

Later Friday, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who launched his 2020 presidential candidacy earlier in the day, said the photo has eroded confidence in Northam’s ability to lead the state.- READ MORE