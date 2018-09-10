Trump expected to declassify Carter Page, Bruce Ohr docs as early as this week

President Trump is expected to declassify documents related to his onetime campaign aide Carter Page and Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, according to a report Sunday.

Allies close to the president told Axios the move could happen as early as this week.

Trump’s Republican allies in Congress have been clamoring for weeks to lift the veil on these documents believing they would prove to the public their concern that the federal Russia investigation, which is looking at possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, was began for faulty or politically motivated reasons.

Page was targeted by four FISA warrants during the 2016 campaign due to suspicious ties to the Russians. The FBI used information from the infamous dossier by ex-British spy Christopher Steele in its warrant applications, even though some of its claims, including those about Trump’s ties to Russia, were not verified. – READ MORE

Justice Department official Bruce Ohr gave lawmakers “a list of half a dozen” senior FBI and DOJ officials who knew about his interactions with people tied to the Trump dossier, according to a GOP congressman.

Ohr spoke with members of the joint task force of the Judiciary and Oversight committees for several hours in a closed-door session on Tuesday.

While he didn’t identify the officials Ohr named, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Tuesday night that he has heard Hannity mention some of them on his program in the past.

Ratcliffe said these FBI and DOJ officials were told of Ohr and his wife Nellie Ohr’s involvement with ex-British spy Christopher Steele, the author of the Trump dossier, and Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm that commissioned the dossier.

He said at least one of these officials signed off on a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant application seeking the authority to spy on onetime Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, advising to this individual: “I would retain a really good lawyer.” – READ MORE